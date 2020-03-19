Brokers Offer Predictions for Markel Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – William Blair decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Markel in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $43.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $45.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $48.00 EPS.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,174.00.

MKL stock opened at $792.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,209.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,166.20. Markel has a 52 week low of $726.01 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,137.01, for a total value of $284,252.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,361,003.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

