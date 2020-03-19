Brokers Set Expectations for Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jack in the Box in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JACK. Robert W. Baird lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen raised Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.17.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.34. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average is $80.71.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 1,615 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $125,307.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,073.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,291. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,112,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 47.9% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

