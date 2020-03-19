Brokers Set Expectations for Nike Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Nike in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nike’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Consumer Edge began coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.10.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. Nike has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,457,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Nike by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nike by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Nike by 110.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,295 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

