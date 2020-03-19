Brokers Set Expectations for Uber Technologies Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Uber Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.58). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

UBER has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

UBER stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,601,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,046,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $3,950,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,915,000 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

