Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) is Lakewood Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Lakewood Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,000 shares during the quarter. Brunswick comprises about 6.1% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned about 3.52% of Brunswick worth $172,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after buying an additional 662,647 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 929,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,767,000 after purchasing an additional 72,533 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,581,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,858,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 59,850 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BC stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 49,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,048. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

BC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

