BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) PT Lowered to GBX 275

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 116.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BT.A. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 157 ($2.07) to GBX 146 ($1.92) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.35) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BT Group – CLASS A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 205.92 ($2.71).

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

Shares of BT.A traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 127 ($1.67). The stock had a trading volume of 55,216,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,890,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 144.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 177.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.88. BT Group – CLASS A has a 1-year low of GBX 127.66 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 231.50 ($3.05).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.