Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.33. Builders FirstSource reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. TheStreet cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,750. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

