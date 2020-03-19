Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,378 ($18.13).

BUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of BUR stock opened at GBX 280.60 ($3.69) on Thursday. Burford Capital has a one year low of GBX 380.20 ($5.00) and a one year high of GBX 2,045 ($26.90). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 544.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 717.28. The company has a market capitalization of $616.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.79.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

