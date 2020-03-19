Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective reduced by Nomura from $252.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.32. The stock had a trading volume of 49,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,014. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.26. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.39 and a twelve month high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 151.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Burlington Stores by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

