Burst (BURST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $53,727.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Burst has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $53,727.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Burst has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Burst coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, C-CEX and Livecoin.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,086,407,973 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

