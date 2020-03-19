Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,339 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Cable One worth $54,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 337.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cable One by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cable One by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CABO. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,805.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,606.67.

Shares of NYSE CABO traded up $99.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,261.43. 2,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,660. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,630.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,478.47. Cable One Inc has a twelve month low of $934.09 and a twelve month high of $1,830.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,241.96 per share, with a total value of $186,294.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock worth $7,114,170. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

