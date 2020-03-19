Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Shares of COG traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 74,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,271,475. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.38. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s revenue was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $0. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 36,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

