Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cactus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cactus from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of WHD stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $9.61. 11,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $784.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.16. Cactus has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $40.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Cactus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $140.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cactus will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cactus by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,531,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after buying an additional 202,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cactus by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,982,000 after buying an additional 64,308 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cactus by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,017,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,914,000 after buying an additional 260,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cactus by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,607,000 after buying an additional 38,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Cactus by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 478,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,437,000 after buying an additional 52,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

