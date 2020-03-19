Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.53 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) will report sales of $188.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.10 million. Cadence Bancorp posted sales of $199.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full year sales of $756.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $738.80 million to $782.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $775.70 million, with estimates ranging from $748.90 million to $794.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

CADE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $14.50 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $5.58 on Thursday. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $954.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

In other news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 59,447 shares of company stock worth $782,861 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

