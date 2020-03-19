Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.53 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) will report sales of $188.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.10 million. Cadence Bancorp posted sales of $199.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full year sales of $756.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $738.80 million to $782.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $775.70 million, with estimates ranging from $748.90 million to $794.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

CADE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $14.50 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $5.58 on Thursday. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $954.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

In other news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 59,447 shares of company stock worth $782,861 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

