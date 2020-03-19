Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,012,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 213,262 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Cadence Design Systems worth $278,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $2.74 on Thursday, reaching $57.07. 871,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,139. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average is $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $94,777.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $327,511.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 294,139 shares in the company, valued at $19,030,793.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,143,746 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

