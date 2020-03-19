CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at Scotiabank

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAE. TD Securities cut their price objective on CAE from C$39.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.00.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE stock traded up C$0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,220. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69. CAE has a 1 year low of C$14.37 and a 1 year high of C$42.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$923.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.