Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Director Buys $20,800.00 in Stock

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Director Steven W. Korn purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $20,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CAL traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $4.81. 1,838,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,615. Caleres Inc has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91. The company has a market cap of $132.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Caleres had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caleres Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Caleres by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Caleres by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Caleres by 22.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Caleres by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Caleres from a “positive” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Caleres to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

