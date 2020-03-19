California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,809 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CWT. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth $20,804,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 311,012 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2,308.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 208,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 864.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 76,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWT opened at $54.12 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.53.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.54 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.83%. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

