Calisen (LON:CLSN) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Calisen (LON:CLSN) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.49% from the company’s previous close.

Calisen stock opened at GBX 142.40 ($1.87) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $780.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.02.

In related news, insider Henricus Lambertus (Bert) Pijls sold 46,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.16), for a total value of £110,839.20 ($145,802.68).

About Calisen

Calisen plc owns and manages energy infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business units, Calvin Capital and Lowri Beck. The Calvin Capital business unit procures, owns, and manages a portfolio of electricity and gas meters, primarily smart meters on behalf of energy retailers.

