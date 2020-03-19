Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,040 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.05% of Callaway Golf worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 9,204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,128 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $684.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.43. Callaway Golf Co has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

