Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Downgraded by Capital One Financial to Equal Weight

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPE. SunTrust Banks cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Johnson Rice cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays cut Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $202.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway purchased 200,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,995.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 300,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,344,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,620,863.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,500. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

