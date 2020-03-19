Callon Petroleum’s (CPE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPE. Cowen cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

NYSE:CPE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.48. 5,456,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,964,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $202.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.63. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,278,188.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 200,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,225,238.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $1,415,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Frank Co grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 421,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 89,846 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,129,085 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 148,980 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,115,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 852,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,336,000.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

