Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,848,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,797,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.69% of Callon Petroleum worth $18,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,571,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919,290 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,285,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after buying an additional 3,219,625 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after buying an additional 1,497,908 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $17,589,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $11,413,000.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,344,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,620,863.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,995.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,500. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.50. 31,166,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,000,439. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $202.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

