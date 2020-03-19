Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,573,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,595 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.22% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $83,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 424,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 72,186 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,559,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,524,000 after purchasing an additional 134,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,413,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,639,000 after purchasing an additional 978,408 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

NYSE CNQ opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.