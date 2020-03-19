Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg Purchases 15,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg bought 15,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$158,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,567.76.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,602,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,366. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$33.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$42.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.17.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

