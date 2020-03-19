Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 114.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.17.

CNQ stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,602,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,366. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$42.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.07, for a total transaction of C$1,051,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,167,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,111,568.18. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total transaction of C$1,350,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,452,721.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,357.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

