Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 103,391 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $27,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.79.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.31. 14,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,636. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $275.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.6292 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

