Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $270.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.56% from the company’s previous close.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $397.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.79.

NYSE:CP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.78. The company had a trading volume of 177,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,636. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.42. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,396,058,000 after buying an additional 95,049 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,868,000 after buying an additional 879,056 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,805,000 after buying an additional 100,807 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,755,000 after buying an additional 346,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,188,000 after buying an additional 209,348 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

