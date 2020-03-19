Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect Canadian Solar to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSIQ stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $861.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Solar announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the solar energy provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

