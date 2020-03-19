Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE)

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polarityte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.

NASDAQ:PTE traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,119. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.18. Polarityte has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $13.74.

In other news, Director Denver Lough sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Elliot Mann sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $29,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,245.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $234,168. Insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Polarityte by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polarityte by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polarityte by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

