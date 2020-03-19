Capital Drilling’s (CAPD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 84 ($1.10) target price on shares of Capital Drilling in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of LON:CAPD opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 million and a PE ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 60.25. Capital Drilling has a one year low of GBX 33.05 ($0.43) and a one year high of GBX 75 ($0.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.07.

About Capital Drilling

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and production drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. Its exploration drilling services include air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services comprise advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

