Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610,000 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up 2.7% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Capital One Financial worth $75,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COF traded up $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 590,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,644,775. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

