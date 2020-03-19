Capital One Financial Weighs in on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.53 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 44,952 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 3,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,010.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander bought 4,700 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,863.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 36.59%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

