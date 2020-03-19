Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Lowered to $33.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 300.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRI. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.23. 912,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,109,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. Capri has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,066,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,282,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,693,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Capri by 3,411.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,791,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,728,000 after buying an additional 3,683,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Capri by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,328,000 after buying an additional 3,257,281 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.