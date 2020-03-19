Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Releases Earnings Results

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 660.66% and a negative return on equity of 264.61%.

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.13. 1,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,151. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.16.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAPR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group raised Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

