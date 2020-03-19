Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.25. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $136,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,730,192.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,825 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1,524.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 6,381.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

