Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Cut to “Reduce” at TD Securities

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Cardinal Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James downgraded Cardinal Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Cardinal Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.23.

TSE CJ traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.39. 993,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,439. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.24. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 million and a P/E ratio of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

