Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Given a C$1.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) has been assigned a C$1.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 159.74% from the company’s previous close.

CJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut Cardinal Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut Cardinal Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Cardinal Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.23.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Shares of CJ traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.39. The company had a trading volume of 993,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,439. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 million and a P/E ratio of 0.70. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.