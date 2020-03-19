Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) Shares Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il raised its stake in shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUK. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 4,644.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUK traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,075. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Carnival plc has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Carnival plc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.45%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

