Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,594.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Harris bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 122,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,841.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 67,500 shares of company stock worth $198,650 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 113.7% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 55,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $74.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.67. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $397.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.76 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

