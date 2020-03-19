Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CASA shares. Northland Securities upgraded Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $4.50 to $2.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.