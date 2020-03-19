Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) CFO William J. Walljasper Sells 2,000 Shares

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CASY traded down $8.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,861. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a one year low of $122.86 and a one year high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.17.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

