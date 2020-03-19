Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after acquiring an additional 157,403 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,307,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after buying an additional 52,457 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after buying an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after buying an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.09.

CASY stock traded down $8.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.39. 654,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.17. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a one year low of $122.86 and a one year high of $181.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

