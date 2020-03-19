CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CASIO COMPUTER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CSIOY stock opened at $113.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.30 and its 200 day moving average is $175.17. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $209.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $677.97 million for the quarter.

About CASIO COMPUTER/ADR

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

