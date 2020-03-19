Caspian Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.16 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 30% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. One Caspian token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $865,669.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00053556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000645 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $266.52 or 0.04358462 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00067542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00039283 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015698 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014634 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

CSP is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

