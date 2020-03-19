Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPRX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $298.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 49.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

