Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,330 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 702.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,615 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after purchasing an additional 331,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,414,000 after purchasing an additional 234,912 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.89.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $97.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

