Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Firstegy

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

TSE:CET opened at C$0.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.77.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal, directional, and underbalanced drilling services; and well planning and drilling optimization services.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.