CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,786 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.22% of CBRE Group worth $45,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,659,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,507,000 after acquiring an additional 403,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,019,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,081,000 after acquiring an additional 647,861 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,203,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,347 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,888,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,731,000 after acquiring an additional 186,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,829,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,129,000 after acquiring an additional 107,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Bank of America cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $3.86 on Thursday, hitting $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

