CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 56,932.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 667,254 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.20% of CBRE Group worth $40,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. State Street Corp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,659,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,507,000 after acquiring an additional 403,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,019,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,081,000 after purchasing an additional 647,861 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,203,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,347 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,888,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,731,000 after purchasing an additional 186,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,829,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,129,000 after buying an additional 107,387 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $4.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.03. 2,262,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,871. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.